Jessica Nigri unveils MT Lady cosplay and contest on Instagram

Jessica Nigri is back at it with a new cosplay, and corresponding contest, that she unveiled on Instagram.

Nigri has long been known for her cosplays that have turned heads with their heavy dose of sex appeal, and she regularly catches the attention and patronage of corporate sponsors who are all too happy to have her promote their brands. Her latest creation is no different.

Nigri does MT Lady to a tee

Unlike many of Jessica’s cosplays that are takes on characters drawn more from inspiration based on how they make her feel, her cosplay of MT lady is almost a dead ringer.

As can be seen by comparing her cosplay to Yu Takeyama on Wiki Fandom, she has represented MT Lady as accurately as is possible, from her costume, to horns, and hair. While Jessica did have help getting the cosplay together, she did create the horns and mask herself.

Giving away goodies

To go along with this new cosplay, which she photographed at a Japanese hot spring, she is also giving away some cool Japan swag to anyone that comments “MOUNTAIN” on her Instagram post.

So far, nearly a quarter of a million people have piled in to like the photo in barely a day, and the contest has drawn a rough estimate of over 4,000 entries.

MT Lady is becoming a fan favorite

Jessica actually debuted the MT Lady cosplay about a month ago as an impromptu getup. It led to a photo-shoot on the Sky Tower Walkway in Auckland, New Zealand, 193 meters above the ground, that had everyone debating whether she was crazy or the coolest person ever for doing it.

She brought it back so soon because the response to the MT lady cosplay was strong, and the response to her latest pictures are even better than when she first debuted the outfit.

Jessica hasn’t spilled the beans on what she has in the works, but if history is any indicator she’ll have something amazing ready for the Christmas season.