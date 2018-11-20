Jessica Nigri: How sexy Instagram photos and shout-outs made her ‘The Queen of Cosplay’

Jessica Nigri, aka “The Queen of Cosplay”, has one of the biggest Instagram following in the cosplay universe — recently topping 3.3million followers on the platform.

Nigri mixes her posts with a collection of her professional cosplays and shoots, stuff she is working on for fun, throwbacks, personal shots and lingerie shoots.

A professional cosplayer, she has a major presence on social media, focused primarily on her YouTube channel, Twitch, and Instagram.

Nigri steals the show

At the 2009 San Diego Comic Con, Nigri showed up in what is now known as the sexy Pikachu, and set the show on fire!

An amateur cosplayer at the time, this is when she garnered major attention and became an overnight internet sensation with photos of her Pikachu cosplay flooding fan forums.

Her professional career begins

In 2012, Jessica began modeling. Her early work was almost exclusively cosplay based, but her look and professionalism launched her into mainstream modeling as well, primarily in the lingerie sector.

Since then, she has continued to expand her modeling career, but she has never forgotten her cosplay roots.

View this post on Instagram GNYEH A post shared by N I G R I (@jessicanigri) on Mar 12, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

Attention to detail

Her cosplay for the Calgary Expo was a prime example of how much detail she goes into when creating her costumes.

She said that she put this cosplay together in three days which is amazing! Check out the detail and that bad as all-get-out ax she’s wielding, and there is no doubt why she is always in demand.

Sharing is caring

Jessica has done some amazing collaborations, and has an outstanding reputation for helping other cosplayers get started and get exposure.

Her Instagram feed is loaded with pics from various cons and shoots where she gives a shout out to all the people involved in her work, and as importantly, to her millions of fans around the world.

Standing up for others

Jessica Nigri makes it a point to celebrate Pride month each year, as well as events associated to women’s health and a host of causes and remembrances she finds important. Whenever those days hit, fans can expect a cosplay inspired by them.

Channeling the Dark Side

Jessica hits all the major niches, and a fan favorite is Star Wars. She does make going to the dark side look pretty attractive.

Doing her own thing

Jessica has never been known as a “literal” cosplayer, striving for 100 per cent copies of the characters she plays.

Instead, she often goes for a look that is more “inspired,” where she puts her own twists on her cosplays. Seeing as she has been able to turn cosplaying for fun into a career, it’s hard to argue with her formula.

Jessica spoke out earlier this year about how her Facebook reach had been “decimated” by the platform, despite having 4.4million followers on there. However, it doesn’t look like her popularity on social media is going to wane any time soon.