Jessica Graf pregnant: Is another Big Brother baby on the way?

Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have gotten a lot of attention since appearing on Season 19 of the popular CBS show. They joined the ranks of some fan-favorite couples including Jeff and Jordan as well as Brendon and Rachel.

Many Big Brother viewers didn’t believe the two would make it beyond their showmance. Jessica and Cody have been together for a year and got engaged during their run on the CBS show, The Amazing Race.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson even appeared on Big Brother 20. They surprised the current houseguests with a drop in, sending the ones who have watched previous seasons into a frenzy.

Rumors of a “Jody” baby on the way have been swirling since Jessica and Cody were in the Big Brother house. While nothing has officially been confirmed, it looks like the couple may be expecting their first child together.

Earlier today, both Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson shared photos of themselves. While both the photos were different, they posed the exact same way, with his hand on her belly.

Could a “Jody” baby be a reality this time? If that’s the case, Jessica and Cody will be adding to the Big Brother baby club.

Jeff and Jordan, Rachel and Brendon, and Dominic and Daniele all have babies after meeting in the Big Brother house.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Jessica Graf or Cody Nickson about a baby on the way. It looks like it is the case and fans and former houseguests have been commenting on the photo posted by Jessica.

If true, this will be the first child for Jessica Graf and the second for Cody Nickson. He has a daughter from a previous relationship, something that was heavily discussed between the two while on Big Brother.

The final two Big Brother episodes air Sunday night at 8/7c and Wednesday night at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.