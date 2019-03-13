Jessica Canseco responds to Alex Rodriguez cheating rumors, takes shot at Jose Canseco alien claims

Just days ago, as World of Dance was airing, Jose Canseco jumped on Twitter and accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Now, Jessica has responded, also on Twitter, marking her first tweet in nearly six years.

While she admitted to knowing A-Rod, Jessica absolutely denies having a relationship with him and even said she’s friendly with J.Lo too. Then, the reality star turned cosmetic tattoo artist took aim at Jose, suggesting that he go back to “playing with his Alien friends.”

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over five. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

Wanting to explain herself further, Jessica Canseco tweeted again, this time explaining why it took her so long to respond to Jose’s claims.

“In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god,” Jessica tweeted.

While Jessica’s response to the Alex Rodriguez cheating allegations is self-explanatory, some may be scratching their heads at her reference to Jose Canseco and aliens. It turns out that Jessica was referring to a real thing as her ex-husband has been talking about aliens quite a bit lately.

Most recently, Jose Canseco took to Twitter with an offer to hunt Bigfoot and aliens with him for the bargain price of $5,000. He even offered up the same number that he posted for Jennifer Lopez in an effort to “prove” he wasn’t lying about Jessica Canseco and Alex Rodriguez.

It’s not his number though, as the phone number actually belongs to his manager, Morgan.

That’s not the only time that Jose Canseco has talked about aliens and raised a few eyebrows. Just two weeks before offering up the hunt for Bigfoot and the aliens, Canseco shared a few more thoughts on aliens with his Twitter following.

He claimed that not only do aliens exist but that they are teaching humans to time travel. Check out his string of tweets about it.

Since his stint in Major League Baseball, Jose Canseco has been offering up some comedy via Twitter and because of that, he’s grown quite a following with nearly half a million followers.

Canseco doesn’t just stop at aliens, Bigfoot and who he thinks Jessica Canseco may be sleeping with either. Just last week, he offered to teach Tim Tebow how to hit a baseball. It’s not clear if Tebow called him up or not. We’re guessing not.

As far as the Alex Rodriguez cheating rumors go, neither A-Rod or J.Lo have responded to his Twitter accusations. It’s worth noting though, that Jose Canseco and Rodriguez have a less than friendly past.

It was Canseco who claimed he introduced A-Rod to a known steroid supplier in 2008 in his book, Vindicated.