Jesse Rooke death: GoFundMe campaign aims to raise 50k to help family

The motorcycle community is in mourning following Jesse Rooke’s tragic motorcycle accident on Friday. The circumstances surrounding the fatal crash have not been released. A local report by Fox 10 Phoenix states that the late bike builder was attending an Arizona bike week motorcycle event.

A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe aims to support Jesse Rooke’s family. While Rooke was known as one of the best bike builders in the motorcycle industry, he was also a family man. In an Instagram tribute, his longtime partner Ashley reveals Rooke’s strong bond with his young daughter Scarlet.

The GoFundMe campaign has a $50,000 aim and gives the motorcycle community and Rooke’s associates the opportunity to support his family. The GoFundMe campaign is endorsed by the official Rooke Customs Instagram page.

Jesse Rooke was 45 years old when he died in the tragic motor accident.

The funds raised will go towards his funeral expenses and support for his daughter, according to the GoFundMe campaign page.

“It is unknown at this time the amount of support the family will need for funeral expenses and unforeseen cost to take care of his daughter so we did not intend to set a limited goal. However, any assistance of any kind is greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”

The motorcycle community is honoring Jesse Rooke in the wake of his death. The legendary bike builder left behind a legacy and is survived by his partner Ashley and daughter Scarlett.