Jesse Meester celebrates his psychology degree, Jon Walters makes jokes

Jesse Meester announced a major milestone on social media recently, while giving an update to his 90 Day Fiance fan following. He revealed that he has “graduated in psychology” in a message that has s former castmate commenting about his latest achievement.

The 90 Day Fiance alum announced his achievement on Instagram, writing, “OFFICIALLY GRADUATED IN PSYCHOLOGY TODAY AFTER SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDING MY THESIS! [heart emoji] THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ENCOURAGING MESSAGES, SUPPORT AND LOVE THE PAST COUPLE DAYS.”

Jesse wasn’t done there. He went on to explain just how hard he worked to earn his degree, even throwing in how he has worked full time while studying. And if starring in a TLC reality series and jet setting around the world is full-time work, then yes, he did put some time in.

“All that I am. All that I will become will be written through my thoughts and my actions,” Jesse continued on his Instagram post. “I’ve conditioned my mind. Sacrificed. There will be obstacles. Doubters. Mistakes. But nothing comes to those who wait. You are capable of doing anything you set your mind to. I come from nothing, no support system, working full-time next to my studies, and now we here. 4 years of my bachelor’s degree and years of courses and education later to get me here.⁣”

And while Jesse may have earned a psychology degree, he has said he has no interest in earning a Ph.D. so at least we won’t have to call him Dr. Jesse — or would that be Dr. Meester?

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates reposted Jesse’s graduation news, which has been met with mixed reviews. But there’s one person, in particular, that wasn’t impressed and has been making jokes about Jesse’s psychology degree.

It seems that Jon Walters can’t imagine Jesse as a “psychologist” and called him out.

First, Jon wrote, “This is like hearing a paedo got a teaching licence.”

Then, Jon asked, “SERIOUS QUESTION If Paul and Jesse were in a house fire and you only had time to save one abusive sociopath. What sandwich would you make ? Comment below.”

But that’s not all. In another comment, Jon said, “Jesse is so mature full set of false teeth at 22.”

Clearly, there is still no love between the two 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members.