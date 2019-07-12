Jessa Duggar slammed for allowing Spurgeon to help clean up

Jessa Duggar has been criticized for her parenting choices since becoming a mom. She recently welcomed a little girl, and now that she is a mother of three, things have changed a bit.
On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a post featuring her oldest son doing chores. Spurgeon is only three but he was helping to vacuum. In an attempt to ward off the mommy shamers, she shared her philosophy on why children should be allowed to help.
View this post on Instagram
There’s a window of time in the toddler years where little ones become eager to help. It’s so sweet to watch their excitement as they are allowed to take part in meaningful tasks— not pretend “helping”, but really doing something that helps out the whole family. Playing together is fun, but even the cleanup can be fun if we do it together. 👦🏻💙 There’s a sense of importance and belonging and being needed. Sometimes as a mom I have to pause and remember this. Yes, it may take 5x longer than if I did it myself, but they find it exciting to help out and lend a hand. We definitely need to encourage this and not squelch the excitement. Spurgeon wanted to vacuum the rug this morning, so I showed him how to get started, and then he took over. I stood there in awe watching this determined little guy. After 10 min of going in circles and stopping to inspect for any missed spots, he had the whole thing spotless! Wiping down the table, putting away toys, dumping ingredients and mixing in a bowl, grabbing a diaper for the baby, loading spoons and cups into the dishwasher— they’re eager to take part. As they show interest in household tasks, there needs to be less of sending them off to play, and more of bringing them alongside us and involving them in what we’re doing. At first, tasks will be joint or may require our full supervision, but before we know it they will be older, competent, and be able do these tasks on their own— and do them well. My mom modeled this beautifully. “There’s a window of time where they’re eager to help. Capture it. Don’t squelch it.” ☺️❤️
Almost on cue, the comments ranged from praise to disgust. Was Jessa Duggar turning into the next Michelle Duggar? Would she have an army of children who would eventually help to raise their siblings and maintain the house all in the name of religion?
The criticism doesn’t seem to bother Jessa Duggar too much. She is known as the clapback queen of the family, often letting just enough snark show to get her point across. Don’t come for her or her children because she has no qualms about standing up for herself in a classy but matter-of-fact manner.
As far as being a mom goes, Jessa is doing her best to ensure she raises her children as she sees fit. She isn’t going to stray from her beliefs or values in order to please the public. Jessa is dedicated to the way she was brought up.
Maybe she will be another variation of Michelle Duggar?