Jessa Duggar slammed for allowing Spurgeon to help clean up

Jessa Duggar has been criticized for her parenting choices since becoming a mom. She recently welcomed a little girl, and now that she is a mother of three, things have changed a bit.

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a post featuring her oldest son doing chores. Spurgeon is only three but he was helping to vacuum. In an attempt to ward off the mommy shamers, she shared her philosophy on why children should be allowed to help.

Almost on cue, the comments ranged from praise to disgust. Was Jessa Duggar turning into the next Michelle Duggar? Would she have an army of children who would eventually help to raise their siblings and maintain the house all in the name of religion?

The criticism doesn’t seem to bother Jessa Duggar too much. She is known as the clapback queen of the family, often letting just enough snark show to get her point across. Don’t come for her or her children because she has no qualms about standing up for herself in a classy but matter-of-fact manner.

As far as being a mom goes, Jessa is doing her best to ensure she raises her children as she sees fit. She isn’t going to stray from her beliefs or values in order to please the public. Jessa is dedicated to the way she was brought up.

Maybe she will be another variation of Michelle Duggar?