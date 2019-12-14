Jessa Duggar gushes over Ben Seewald playing with Ivy Jane

Jessa Duggar is gushing over the relationship Ben Seewald has with their little girl, Ivy Jane. The Counting On star took to Instagram to praise him and reveal what a sweet daddy he is to her.

In just a few weeks, Ivy Jane Seewald will be seven months old. She was born in May, two weeks before her actual due date. Ivy shared a birthday with her great-grandma Mary Duggar who passed away back in June.

The photo of Ben Seewald with his daughter was a precious moment. Jessa Duggar bragged on him and revealed that he calls her daughter Ivy Gem. She was the first little girl born to the extended family this year and was joined by three more little girl cousins last month.

It has been a tough year for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald since they welcomed Ivy Jane. Just a few weeks after her birth, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly. Following that, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lost their baby girl — who would have been born in November with the other Duggar cousins. Just recently, Ben lost his grandfather after a battle with cancer.

As the holidays approach, Christmas will be the first with Ivy Jane and without Jessa Duggar’s grandma and Ben Seewald’s grandfather. The Counting On star has made it a point to share precious memories and moments on social media, often relishing the moment as she lives it.

This season, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald visited the spot where he proposed. Viewers also got to see her as she went through her pregnancy, delivering early and at home, unlike the hospital birth she had originally planned. There have been plenty of ups and downs for Jessa and Ben, but both are thankful for their newest blessing.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.