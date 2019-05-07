Jessa Duggar baby gender: What is the Counting On star having?

Jessa Duggar is just a few weeks away from welcoming her third child. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year and revealed that the baby would be born late in the spring.

As her due date approaches, the reality that Lauren Swanson would be due at the same time has been stuck in the minds of fans. Jessa Duggar revealed they shared the same due date at 25 weeks and posted a sweet message to her Instagram.

Is Jessa Duggar having a boy or a girl?

Generally, the Duggars keep the gender of their babies a secret. Counting On viewers usually find out what the baby is when the birth announcement comes and it won’t be any different this time around for Jessa Duggar.

Earlier today, the Counting On star shared a video of a very pregnant belly and confirmed that she and Ben Seewald know the gender of their unborn baby. They have chosen to keep it a secret from everyone, including their families.

The secrecy has some viewers speculating the couple may be welcoming a little girl this time around. With two sons already, a baby girl would be exciting for the expanding family. There aren’t many little girls and with this round of baby booms, there could be a few coming.

When will Jessa Duggar deliver?

At this point, it looks like the newest addition to the Seewald house is expected at some point during the last week of May or the very first week of June. Jessa Duggar confirmed that she was due in late spring, which would coincide with that guesstimate.