Jenna Jameson shows off her body after incredible keto diet weight loss

Jenna Jameson has posted a string of bikini photos — after revealing her incredible weight loss.

A before-and-after pic showed her dramatic change as she praised the keto diet for helping her shed the pounds.

The keto diet — short for ketogenic — involves eating meals that are high in fat and include enough protein but are low in carbs.

Her before photo shows her posing in front of a mirror in a bedroom before her weight loss, while the after photo shows her looking slim and toned in a yellow bikini — again posing in front of a mirror.

Fans were quick to praise her efforts, with one writing, “You are inspiring. You make me push back on what others say. Thanks for setting the example. The world has enough Jody’s we need more Jenna’s.”

Another added, “Wowzerz Miss Jenna! You never cease to amaze me! So beautiful, gorgeous and sexy! Love you!”

She later posted another photo of her looking out over the ocean in Honolulu wearing a blue bikini, and sharing a positive message, writing, “Take a moment to drink in the beauty around you. Exhale that beauty in love to others.”

Her Instagram Stories showed her enjoying time with Batel, her daughter with husband Lior Bitton. Jenna and Lior got engaged back in 2015 before announcing she was converting to Judaism so that the pair could get married.

The couple had Batel in April 2017 after Jenna revealed she was pregnant back in August 2016. She was previously married to Brad Armstrong and Jay Grdina, and prior to Lior was in a relationship with Tito Ortiz.

The star, who has struggled with addiction in the past, is now fully sober and loving life.