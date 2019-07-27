Jenelle Evans talks candidly about her health issues in new interview

Although Jenelle Evans is no longer appearing on Teen Mom 2, the mom of three is still making media appearances. Recently, she opened up to Hollywood Life about some of her health issues, making sure people were aware of just how supportive David is in all of this.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 will know that Jenelle’s had several operations, some of which that relate to cysts on her ovaries. But in this new interview, she opened up about the painful esophagus problems that make it difficult for her to travel.

“With my health, I’ve been dealing with esophageal spasms for years. Every time I would fly in a plane, even today, spasms happen in my chest. Food or liquid will not pass through. Then, I throw up an hour into the flight and keep going until I land, which is a four hour flight, usually from North Carolina to Los Angeles,” she told the blog.

Jenelle said that she was diagnosed with poor esophagus motility, meaning her body has difficulty passing food from the esophagus into her stomach.

“The next step is an esophagus manometry test that lasts for 24 hours. a catheter is put up the nose and down the throat to test wavelengths and acid/PH levels in the esophagus, which will all be recorded onto a small device,” she continued.

Currently, Jenelle is being treated with antacids and anxiety medicine.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.