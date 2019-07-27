Jenelle Evans slams Teen Mom OG stars and crew as they support Amber Portwood in court

Amber Portwood had to appear in court this week for the domestic battery charge against her after an altercation with her estranged boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The pair allegedly got into an argument in which Amber reportedly wielded a machete at him while he was holding their son, James.

The reality TV star spent 24 hours in jail and is now facing a whole array of court dates. But, the reality star could count on her castmates, as fellow Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Cheyenne Floyd showed up for moral support.

Jenelle Evans is also no stranger to courtroom drama and has had plenty of court dates of her own. Most recently, the reality star and her husband, David Eason, were in the courtroom attempting to get their children back after having their custody temporarily removed.

MTV also removed her husband David from filming on the MTV series because he was often hostile and they perceived his presence as a threat.

However, Jenelle took to Twitter to complain that MTV didn’t film her court case as it ended up being dismissed.

“Wow, could of filmed at my court case that was completely dismissed…but no instead go film the drama of a person that attacks others with weapons. Don’t film the positive tho (sic).”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, but you can catch Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9/8c.