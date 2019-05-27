Jenelle Evans’ mother Barbara posts photo of Ensley, noting she’s with Jenelle’s children

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are currently without children, as Ensley, Jace, Maryssa, and Kaiser have been placed with family members after a CPS investigation.

The move came after David decided to shoot and kill Jenelle’s dog Nugget when the family pet nipped at Ensley. While Kaiser is currently with his father Nathan Griffith, Ensley is staying with Jenelle’s mother Barbara so she can be with her brother Jace.

Over the weekend, Barbara didn’t hold back, sharing a photo on social media of Ensley playing on the beach with Jenelle’s brother Colin and having some ice cream.

“Oak Island, NC. With Jace, Ensley and my son Colin having fun,” Barbara revealed on her Instagram. The photo was liked by over 33,000 people.

While Jace wasn’t in the photo, Barbara is often sharing photos of her grandson on social media.

Barbara added a photo from May 12 of little Jace, with the caption, “2 weeks ago when everything was great.” The photo was shared after the shooting but apparently taken before, when everything was great.

Jenelle and David have been in court a few times in hopes of getting their children back, but the judge has delayed the court meetings until Tuesday of this week due to the Memorial Day long weekend.

Jenelle also left court without David last week, reportedly due to not feeling well. The Hollywood Gossip reports that Jenelle also canceled all plans to meet with the children to spend time with them.

The former Teen Mom 2 star is currently being criticized for not leaving David, given the courts won’t let her have her kids back. However, she’s reportedly working on her marriage with the goal of having both her husband and her kids home soon.

Teen Mom 2 continues on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.