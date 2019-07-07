Jenelle Evan’s makeup line allegedly still set for an autumn release despite court drama

Jenelle Evans Eason has seen her fair share of drama in the past few months.

From getting kicked off of her long-standing spot on Teen Mom 2 due to her husband’s antics to temporarily losing custody of her kids, you might not think she’s the best to launch a successful cosmetics line.

Then again, you might be wrong.

Despite everything that’s happened in her personal life, Jenelle Evans is still moving forward with her plans to re-launch JE Cosmetics, and she allegedly still has interested vendors.

She also has big cosmetics people, like YouTubers and brands, actually interested in her brand.

According to TMZ, the products will launch on September 7, and Evans even has plans to collaborate with someone (or a retailer).

The website also states the collaboration will coincide with the relaunch of the brand, and she’s going to be selling an entire range this time instead of sticking to one or two products.

Although Jenelle Evans Eason hasn’t proven to be very popular in the last few months, her handlers still think she can produce (and market) a makeup line.

Whether or not she can sustain the line will likely be a whole other story.