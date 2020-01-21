Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers arrested on drug and larceny charges, faces serious time behind bars

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers has been arrested on drug and larceny charges. The Teen Mom 2 alum was taken into custody over the weekend in New Hanover County and he’s currently being held in a North Carolina jail.

Courtland has been booked on one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug, according to TMZ. This class of drug includes things like heroin, morphine, and mescaline, but the drug in question has not been specified.

Larceny means theft of personal property. In addition to these charges, Rogers also faces a misdemeanour for possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug, which includes things like methadone, morphine and fentanyl, although the particular drug in this case has again not been revealed.

Courtland is reportedly being held until he can post his $15,000 bond. Given these charges and his previous criminal history, he could face a long time behind bars.

As highlighted by TMZ, Rogers has been arrested several times since he split from Jenelle, including last July for felony probation violation and in April of 2018 on drug charges. In August 2018, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. This was not Jenelle.

Courtland and Jenelle are not believed to have stayed in contact after divorcing. Jenelle moved on with Nathan Griffith shortly after, while Courtland managed to leave the Teen Mom 2 world behind.

Courtland and Jenelle were married from 2012 to 2014. The two got arrested in 2013 on charges of possessing heroin and domestic violence charges.

Jenelle and Courtland have no children together, but he is a proud dad and has three children of his own — Jordan, Camryn Kruze and Kash.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.