Jenelle Evans and David Eason want custody back of Ensley and Kaiser ‘despite marital issues’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are reportedly standing united ahead of an appearance in court today to fight CPS to regain custody of their children.

Even though they are said to be experiencing marital issues after David decided to shoot and kill Jenelle’s beloved French bulldog Nugget earlier this month, they both want their children back home.

Kaiser, Ensley, and Maryssa were all removed from the home, while Jace is currently staying with Barbara without his regular visits with his mom at her house.

The Blast reports that a source has told them that Jenelle and David’s singular goal is to get Ensley back home. They also want to regain rights to have Kaiser come home. At present he’s staying with Nathan Griffith, his biological father.

The website is also reporting that Jenelle feels that North Carolina officials were “overly aggressive” in removing the children from the home after David shot the dog. She’s hoping that the children will be able to return to her house after CPS wraps up their investigation.

It’s also being reported that CPS is interviewing everyone involved in the case, including the children, to determine the best place for the kids to be. Nathan appears to love having Kaiser in his care.

Jenelle appears to still be figuring out what will be best for her to do in regards to David. While she had previously said that divorce was an option at this point, she has not filed for one. It appears that they want to remain as a team to get the children back and then possibly make a decision about their marriage afterward.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.