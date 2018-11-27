Jen Harley pregnant: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reveals baby bump picture on Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is going to be a dad again! The Jersey Shore star shocked nearly everyone when he posted an Instagram photo of Jen Harley’s baby bump, confirming rumors that the two were expecting their second child.

News of Jen Harley’s pregnancy comes right on the heels of rumors that the often troubled pair was not only expecting but also engaged. Celebuzz shared holiday photos of Harley and in them, she was clearly sporting a baby bump and according to their report, a big, sparkly ring as well.

Clearly, Jen has been keeping her pregnancy secret for a few months based on the picture shared by Ronnie. But what does this mean for Jen and Ronnie’s relationship?

It’s no secret that Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have been at odds during much of their relationship. Over the summer, things got so bad between the two that Jen ended up with a mugshot.

Harley was arrested after she dragged Ronnie with her car after a spat. Many thought that would be the end of the Jersey Shore star’s relationship but Ronnie didn’t press charges and the two stayed together.

It’s not clear how far along Jen is with baby number two but Ariana Sky was born in April, meaning she and her sibling will be very close in age.

Now that Jen Harley’s pregnancy news is out, she has shared another baby bump picture. Congrats to both of them!