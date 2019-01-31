Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards reportedly split: Why did Gage move out?

Jeff Lewis had thought about proposing to Gage just months before Gage moved out. Pic credit: Bravo

Jeff Lewis dropped a bombshell this morning on his Sirius XM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. He revealed that last night, Gage Edwards decided to pack up his things and move out of their shared Los Angeles home.

Surprisingly, Lewis revealed that he felt it was necessary for him to share this news with the world, as they had followed along for over a decade on Bravo’s hit show, Flipping Out.

But why did Gage move out?

As it turns out, he didn’t really give a specific reason. Instead, he provided various scenarios that had been playing out behind closed doors, including them becoming roommates. It appears that a lack of proper communication caused Gage to pull the plug.

But at the same time, Jeff reveals that their split had been a long time coming and that they had actually been sleeping in separate rooms for a long time. Gage moved to a hotel last night, uncertain of how long he will be away from their home.

As per Lewis, their daughter Monroe was one of the reasons why Gage never broke up with him. Financially, it was also a bad time, as Jeff proceeds to share that he has four properties, one of which didn’t sell recently.

During the conversation, Jeff also reveals that while he could have done more to save the relationship, he didn’t. Around the end of December, he realized that he wanted to keep his family together, but it may have been too late.

One could speculate that Gage wanted more from his partner and Jeff simply realized it too late. Gage reportedly didn’t want to move out of the home, but their “friends-with-benefits” situation, which Jeff calls it, appeared to mess with both of them.

While he doesn’t call it a breakup, it seems that Lewis sees this as a break to get clarity, something he hopes Gage will find soon.

As for Twitter reactions, people appear to point the finger at Jeff.

Wake up call for Jeff Lewis, stop destroying everything good in your life! — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) January 31, 2019

Jeff Lewis and Gage broke up. If I don't get to see this play out on TV or at least get to see the aftermath, I will never forgive you. @BravoTV — King Natles (@natnatles) January 31, 2019

Jeff Lewis shared this morning on #RadioAndy that Gage moved out last night. He realized around NYE he wanted to save the relationship but it was too late. Ultimately he told Gage, “I’m not throwing you out and I’m not breaking up with you.” He hopes there’s a future together. pic.twitter.com/r3b6I1Zfez — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) January 31, 2019

It was just a few months ago that Jeff opened up about the possibility of marriage while talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

He revealed he was considering a proposal back in October. It was also in October that the news broke that the two were trying for a second child via surrogate.

This isn’t the first time that Jeff Lewis has been slammed for his actions. Last year, he made headlines after reportedly getting into a fight with Jenni Pulos, who would later have him investigated for the incident.

Sadly, many are now blaming Jeff for his break with Gage, saying he had it coming as per the tweets above.

It sounds like this might be the end of Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards.

Flipping Out appears to be cancelled by Bravo after a fight with Jenni Pulos in 2018.