Jeff Austin dead following medical emergency: Yonder Mountain String Band offers touching tribute

Over the weekend, rumors began to circulate that mandolin player Jeff Austin had died, but at the time he was still alive and fighting. Sadly, Austin has since passed away after a medical emergency caused him to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Austin originally canceled some upcoming shows due to health reasons, and that is when the rumors of his death began circulating on social media.

Since that time, his booking manager Barron Ruth told CNN that he was placed in a medically induced coma and then passed away at the age of 45 in Seattle.

“He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed,” his family revealed in an official statement.

The Yonder Mountain String Band, which Austin played for, also took to social media to mourn his passing.

In the statement, they said they “lost our brother” and will always remember the “incredible times and magical moments” they spent with him.

We are saddened to report that we have lost our brother Jeff Austin. Remembering the incredible times and magical… Posted by Yonder Mountain String Band on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

They also posted a link to a relief fund for his family, which you can visit and contribute to here.

Jeff Austin was touring in his own band, the Jeff Austin Band, at the time of his death. It was due to the encouragement of Bluegrass musician Dave Johnston that Austin picked up the mandolin and the rest is history.

Jeff Austin is survived by his wife Devlyn. They also have three children — Lily Rose, Penelope, and Jude Patrick.