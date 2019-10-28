Jedidiah Duggar joins Instagram: Is a courting announcement coming?

Jedidiah Duggar raised some speculation last week when he discussed courting with some of his brothers. Jeremiah, Jason, and James Duggar joined him on a trip to pick up some limos and during their drive back home, they had plenty of conversation.

It has been rumored that a Duggar son is courting. Since it has been nearly a year since the last Duggar wedding, fans are chomping at the bit for another courtship announcement.

Many thought it may have been Jason Duggar who would be the one to have news, but it looks like Jedidiah may be further along in the process.

Over the weekend, Jedidiah Duggar joined Instagram. This has raised plenty of suspicion among Duggar fans. Usually, opening a social media account means that the family member is entering into a courtship.

That isn’t always the case, however, as Jana Duggar has an Instagram account and she has confirmed that she is not currently courting.

So far, only two posts have been made on the account. Jedidiah shared one of him and some friends checking out a new coffee place. The second post came earlier today.

He wished his sister, Joy-Anna, a happy birthday. She was incredibly close with her younger brothers growing up, something that was discussed in last week’s Counting On.

The waiting game has started. Jedidiah Duggar will likely announce courting news in the coming days, especially if he was considering courting when Counting On was filmed.

He was the one who initiated the conversation and appeared to know what he was seeking in a potential mate. Fans have already flocked to the account to make sure they keep up to date with Jedidiah and won’t miss anything in case there will be an announcement made.

Instagram has not yet verified the account, but it is followed by several of the official Duggar accounts, which likely means it is Jedidiah Duggar and not a fan account.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.