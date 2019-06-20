Jean Vanderpump dead: Lisa Vanderpump loses mother ‘unexpectedly’

Lisa Vanderpump is experiencing yet another heartbreaking tragedy. After one of the most intense years of her life, the news that her mother Jean Vanderpump passed away was revealed.

It has been just a little over a year since news that Lisa Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump died by suicide. Since then, things have gone awry for the reality star, leading her to step away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The cause of death for Jean Vanderpump has not been revealed. Lisa Vanderpump confirmed her mother’s death through a rep but had no further comment as she is dealing with the unspeakable loss.

Jean Vanderpump was 84-years-old. Her death was unexpected and occurred on June 17, 2019. Her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump was “incredibly close” though the matriarch of the family didn’t spend any time in the spotlight.

As a result of Lisa Vanderpump’s loss, she has decided to take a step back from filming Vanderpump Rules. She has already been working through what happened to her brother last year, and now, another tragedy has struck. This time, Vanderpump will not push on with work and will take an unknown amount of time away from the reality show she branded.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return at the end of 2019.