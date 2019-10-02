Javier Pelos Garcia dead at 30: Tributes pour in for the Oxnard boxer

Pro boxer Javier Garcia, better known as Pelos, has died at age 30. Tributes have poured in after several sources confirmed that he is dead.

While his cause of death is currently unknown, Pelos was reportedly in a coma before passing away. Mr. Boxing Guru, who is an associate of Garcia, appeared to suggest that the boxer was killed over a feud.

“Let this kid’s death serve a lesson to us all, f**k grudges they are petty. If you did me wrong in the past all good. If we have beef it’s one way I forgive you. Life’s too short for bullshit, I hope we all make it and enjoy our families. RIP @PinchePelos.”

Pelos Garcia was a welterweight boxer from Oxnard, California and made his professional debut in 2007 at age 18.

He began training in his early teens and had over 40 amateur bouts. Garcia became the Big Knockout Boxing (BKB) welterweight champion after defeating Darnell Jiles.

Pelos has been inactive since 2013 after suffering a loss to former WBO junior welterweight champion DeMarcus Corley.

Javier ‘Pelos’ Garcia was well known to boxing fans due to his association with the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy and sparring with Mickey Garcia, Brandon Rios, and other elite fighters. He appeared in several ES News YouTube videos where fans watched his sparring videos with elite competition.

Several tributes have poured in for Pelos Garcia following his untimely death.

#RIP Pelos a.k.a. Javier Garcia I send my condolences & prayers to his children, family, and friends. — EGO (@BoxingEGO) October 2, 2019

RIP Javier “Pelos” Garcia 💔 Saying my prayers tonight for the entire Garcia family. Thanks for always making me laugh whenever I was in your presence Pelos. My heart goes out to your beautiful young children. #RGBA — Crystina Poncher (@CrystinaPoncher) October 2, 2019

Pelos Garcia was the father of three young children: Julian, Jaykob and Kimberly and trained out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Oxnard, CA when he was an active boxer.

According to his Instagram account bio, he studied Behavioural Tech at the Cal Lutheran University and had other hobbies besides boxing such as piano and poetry.

Javier ‘Pelos’ Garcia is survived by his family and boxing legacy.