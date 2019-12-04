Jason Momoa sings Pantera’s This Love with Philip Anselmo at Slayer’s final show

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa recently joined Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals on stage to perform a cover of Pantera’s ballad, This Love. The performance was part of the final show of Slayer’s farewell tour which took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, November 30.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals opened previous nights of Slayer’s Final Campaign with Pantera cover songs. Jason Momoa joined them on stage during the tour’s final stop on Saturday to do backup vocals for their cover of Pantera’s This Love.

Momoa later took to social media to share photos and video clips of him and his family hanging out backstage with Anselmo and performing with the musician. He also shared photos and images of himself with members of Slayer, Anthrax, Primus, and Metallica.

“Going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka @philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown F**KIN BLOWN. i was living out my childhood dreams,” he captioned a photo.

Momoa, best known for playing Aquaman in the eponymous 2018 superhero action movie and Khal Drogo on HBO ‘s fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones, is also known to be a huge metal fan. He has been seen hanging out backstage with metal bands such as Slayer, Anthrax, and Metallica. He also recently invited members of the Canadian death metal band Archspire to his Appl TV+ show See.

He has also revealed in the past that he gets the inspiration to play his action movie roles by listening to metal music by bands such as Pantera, Metallica, Tool, Archspire, and Mudvayne.

He added in his recent Instagram post that Pantera was a major source of inspiration for his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo.

“It’s crazy to think of slayer and anthrax and metallica as ohana but they are love u guys,” he wrote, “and to finally meet les claypool was legendary PRIMUS. RHCP AND RAGE was what i grew up on skateboarding and DROGO wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t @panteraofficial love ya phil.”

Momoa was not the only celebrity who attended Slayer’s final show on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California. Other celebs who attended included rapper Post Malone, King Diamond, and Bill Burr, according to Metal Injection.