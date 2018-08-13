Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr reveal the gender of second child

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr are expecting their second child together. After announcing the pregnancy back in July, the couple is revealing the gender of their unborn child.

There has been a lot of scrutiny surrounding Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr. The two met at a bar and ended up kissing. That was when the scandal broke that Aldean had cheated on his wife. After that, he lost contact with Kerr and attempted to work on his marriage.

It has been six years in the making, but Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr have everything they have wanted. The two tied the knot in 2015 despite the heavy criticism from fan and trolls on social media.

While Jason Aldean has two daughters from his first marriage, he also currently shares a son, Memphis, with Brittany Kerr. The two are expecting their second child and this one will be their last.

Yesterday, Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr shared an Instagram video revealing the gender of their unborn child. The daughters Aldean shares with his ex-wife helped, showing the world that another Aldean girl was on her way.

Despite the scandal and the rocky way their relationship started out, Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr are happy and in love. They are excited about their new chapter in life, starting with the birth of their baby girl.