Jasmine Lewis’ age: How old is Karlie Redd’s daughter?

Karlie Redd’s lookalike daughter Jasmine Lewis made her return to Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. During Rasheeda’s mother-daughter event, Pooh Hicks and her daughter almost got into a physical altercation with Lewis after Karlie revealed the result of her lie detector test.

Earlier in the episode, Jasmine told Karlie that Pooh’s accusations made her consider taking a break from college.

Since Karlie Redd is notoriously secretive about her age, LHHATL fans are left wondering how old Jasmine Lewis is.

What is Jasmine Lewis’ age?

This isn’t the first time Jasmine has considered dropping out of college. During her appearance in Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 4 in 2015, Jasmine told Karlie she wanted to leave to pursue a career. Karlie revealed to her daughter during the episode that she only postponed her college education because she was pregnant but eventually earned her degree.

During the altercation between Pooh and Karlie in the recent episode, Pooh Hicks’ daughter, Najee Gaines, revealed that Jasmine Lewis has been in college for seven years. Assuming she started college around the age of 18 or 19, this will make Jasmine’s age 25 or 26.

Karlie Redd recently revealed that her real age is 45, which means she was likely pregnant with Jasmine at age 19 or 20 while she was in college. The maths adds up which means Karlie likely told the truth about her age during a recent appearance on The Real.