Janice Freeman death: Tributes pour in for The Voice contestant dead at 33

Janice Freeman, who contended on Season 13 of The Voice, has died at age 33.

Freeman was from Compton, California and competed under the tutelage of Miley Cyrus on The Voice. Miley Cyrus previously spoke of her close friendship with Janice Freeman after she was eliminated from the TV series after singing her way to the live shows.

This is terrible news, my heart is broken, Janice Freeman contestant of "The Voice" in Season 13 and member of #TeamMiley, has passed away. Rest in peace! We have lost someone so, so special. Sending all my love & prayers to her family/friends. 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/SYZRippNLI — Miley Cyrus News (@CyrusReports) March 3, 2019

Last year, Janice Freeman revealed that Miley Cyrus helped her and her family find housing and the superstar paid six months of her rent. “Miley, you are my dawg, like, my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said in a video, according to AOL. “This woman blessed me to be able to move in. Do you understand? What she don’t know is, I’ve been praying for her.”

Tributes have poured in for Janice Freeman with many fans remembering her talent and appearance on The Voice.

My heart just dropped 😪 @janice_freeman one of my favourite vocalists on the planet, has passed away. We have lost someone so, so special. Sending all my love & prayers to her family/friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rMCPJ32l4Q — Lamont Junior (@LamontJunior) March 3, 2019

We have received the sad news that Janice Freeman has passed away. We are devastated and heartbroken right now. Sending all the love in the world to her and her family 🙏🏼 💖 pic.twitter.com/1tpoYqkJxU — Smilers' Site (@SmilersSite) March 3, 2019

It's a sad day for the @NBCTheVoice family. — Kyla Jade (@kylasings) March 3, 2019

The 33-year-old singer was a cancer survivor and inspired many people. While her cause of death is yet to be revealed, Freeman also suffered from lupus.

Heaven got another angel 😔 @janice_freeman I’ll never stop loving you sister ❤️ although I’m still in disbelief I know that I’ll be seeing you soon. Y’all please keep her daughter & husband in your prayers 🙏🏽 @NBCTheVoice @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/GQtveDcbI5 — Davon Fleming (@DavonFleming) March 3, 2019

Miley Cyrus has not publicly commented on Freeman’s death after the news broke last night.

Janice Freeman was a single mother after the father of her child passed away from cancer. In 2012, Janice was diagnosed with cervical cancer and beat the illness. Her cancer went into remission and she went on to compete on the popular singing contest, according to her NBC bio.

The Team Miley singer was last active on her Twitter and Instagram account last month after revealing her cancer had returned.

Janice Freeman is survived by her daughter Hannah and her husband.