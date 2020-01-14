Janice Dickinson as a young supermodel: What did Bachelor guest cameo like as a young model?

Janice Dickinson was a guest star on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, where she helped judge a fashion show that was part of a group date.

Peter introduced Janice as the world’s first supermodel, something that had viewers wondering what she looked like as a young model.

As it turns out, Janice has plenty of older photos of herself on her Instagram account going back years.

IMDB reports that Janice coined the term “supermodel” back in 1979, even though such a term had already been used to describe Twiggy, Cheryl Tiegs, and a list of other models in a Glamour magazine article from 1968.

Models have been credited to be supermodels way back to the 1930s.

Janice was born in 1955 and started her work as a model at the age of 14. Other than her modeling work, she’s known for working on America’s Next Top Model and having a public feud with the model, Kimora Lee Simmons.

Dickinson is also known for being a married woman — to several men. Throughout her life, she’s been married four times, and she’s currently married to Dr. Robert Gerner. The two have been married since late 2016 after dating for four years.

Janice is also a published author. She’s written the book, No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel, a book from 2002.

That book would be followed by Everything About Me is Fake…And I’m Perfect from 2004 and Check Please!: Dating, Mating, and Extricating from 2006.

Dickinson is the mother of two children, a son named Nathan Ray Michael Fields and a daughter named Savannah Rodin Dickinson. The children have different fathers.

In 2016, she made headlines after being diagnosed with breast cancer, but she’s now cancer-free.

Additionally, she’s been one of the many outspoken women who have stories about Bill Cosby. She claims she was drugged and raped by Cosby at a Lake Tahoe resort in 1982.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.