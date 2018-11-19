Janelle Monáe says getting fired from Office Depot helped launch her career

Office Depot may not appreciate Janelle Monáe’s revealing success story about how she was fired from the huge retailer because she was using their computers to talk to her earliest fans.

Today Fast Company shared a great list of celebrities and their success stories, and Janelle’s was particularly unique and inspiring.

Janelle’s experience was so meaningful she even wrote a song about it. Getting fired by Office Depot forced her hand to really rev up her music career. Now the singer is a famous Grammy Award-nominated artist whose single, Lettin’ Go, was all about that transition from worker to becoming a successful singer.

Janelle revealed how she turned her adversity into an opportunity, saying: “So when I got fired from Office Depot, the thing that I did which seemed like the best thing to do was go straight to the studio and write a f****** song about it.”

Janelle Monáe’s path to success

Janelle, born December 1, 1985, hails from a huge family (she told Rolling Stone she has “50 first cousins”) in Kansas City, Kansas and moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 2001. In the Fast Company video, Janelle says her name at Office Depot was Janelle Robinson. Her full name is Janelle Monáe Robinson.

She has been modeling for CoverGirl since 2012, with ads beginning in 2014 highlighting activism for women’s rights. She was part of the “Girls Can” campaign and the “Queen” collection for the brand.

In 2015 on NBC’s Today show she brought awareness to her own Wondaland record label and a group of signed artists. Monae performed the protest song Hell You Talmbout but was cut off when she began to talk to the crowd about Black Lives matter and brutality issues.

The Telegraph (UK) music critic Bernadette McNulty compared Monáe’s unusual multigenre musical style and overall talent to Annie Lennox, Lauryn Hill, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Plugged into social causes, Monae also went to Flint, Mich. with artists including Stevie Wonder and Andra Day to raise money for the city’s horrific water crisis.

Her Wondaland label’s artists include Grammy-nominated Jidenna and Roman GianArthur, and Janelle has even collaborated with iconic ’80s band Duran Duran. She is a self-described “singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress, activist and model”.

Her career trajectory

Monáe’s first unofficial studio album was 2010’s The Audition, before she released her critically acclaimed first full-length studio album The ArchAndroid.

Her second studio album, The Electric Lady, was released in 2013. In 2016, Monáe had roles in two feature films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight. Monáe’s third studio album, Dirty Computer, was released on April 27, 2018. In total, Monáe has received six Grammy Award nominations.

Her success secrets

In a nutshell, she tells Fast Company that productivity software Slack is one of her secrets.

She says: “Email used to stress me out. Now I can organize every conversation, and I go into the channel when I need to — I don’t check it every hour. Like, when I get up the first thing I do is not look at my phone.”

But that’s not all. She adds: “One of my biggest strengths is I’m unafraid to say no. I’m not into people owning me. I have a strong vision, and any companies or partners who want to work with me have to match my purpose: shaping culture, redefining culture, and moving culture forward.”

Who was Janelle’s mentor?

Her mentor was Big Boi of the Atlanta rap duo Outkast. Big Boi previously shared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that signing Killer Mike and Janelle Monaé were two of his greatest career accomplishments outside of creating Outkast alongside Andre 3000.

Who is Janelle dating?

In a cover story for Rolling Stone, Janelle came out as “pansexual”. She said: “Being a queer black woman in America — someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass mother******.”

The current rumor is that she and Westworld and Thor Ragnarok actor Tessa Thompson are dating.

Watch her reveal how getting fired from Office Depot helped launch her career, below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir7uPPM8Uck