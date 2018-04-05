Jane Seymour’s humanitarian efforts awarded in star-studded event

Jane Seymour is one of America’s most beloved English imports, the actress has starred in many Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning TV series and iconic films.

Ms. Seymour is the recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in the year 2000, which was bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Her entrepreneurial spirit too also is admirable, with a Kay Jewelers’ custom jewelry line that is a bestseller.

Ms. Seymour is a beautiful woman who doesn’t let any grass grow under her feet, she’s always creating art and helping others.

She serves as a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet, and is an International Ambassador for Childhelp, a national organization dedicated to the research, treatment and prevention of child abuse.

In 2010 she launched the Open Hearts Foundation with the mission of selfless giving even in the face of adversity into communities worldwide. The Foundation gives money to charitable organizations in the areas of Health, Arts, Education, Sports, and honors individuals that exemplify the Open Heart Philosophy in their service.

The 30TH Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon will honor Ms. Seymour with The Colleagues Champion of Children Award and Oscar de la Renta’s (ODLR) Co-Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for their contribution to American design on Tuesday, April 17th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Ms. Seymour’s former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman flame, Joe Lando, who also starred with her in Hallmark’s Perfectly Prudence films, will be presenting Seymour with her award which honors her work that helps the lives of children.

Seymour joins an impressive list of prior Champion of Children Award recipients including former First Ladies Nancy Reagan, Betty Ford and Laura Bush, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and California First Lady Maria Shriver.

At this event, stars like Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild will be also presenting noted designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia an award.

The two have served as Oscar de La Renta’s creative directors since 2017, with their award to salute their continued fashion contributions and recognize the House of Oscar De La Renta for their longstanding partnership with the Los Angeles Colleagues and their tradition of philanthropy through fashion.

A native of Seoul, Korea, Kim attended the Pratt Institute in New York where she studied in their fashion design program. Garcia, who was born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, studied architecture at Notre Dame before meeting Mr. de la Renta and began working at ODLR in 2009 eventually becoming a principal designer. In 2015, Kim and Garcia launched their own complex and original design house at the same time.

Ms. Seymour stars in the competitive aerobics family in the new comedy Let’s Get Physical for PopTV that debuted January 2018, along with AnnaLynne McCord, Matt Jones, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

At the Winter television critics association press tour, Ms. Seymour said of her workout routine: “I do Pilates, Gyrotonics, light weights. Not as often, probably, as I should. But I used to be a ballet dancer back in the day, and I actually was on the cover of Jane Fonda’s workout book for pregnancy. So in a striped leotard. So that shows you how old I am and how authentic I am to this project because I still have those leotards and those leg warmers, and I still vaguely remember how to do those things.”

“So I thought this [project] was hilarious. And, you know, I think what’s so great is everyone wants to laugh these days. There’s so much serious stuff going on in the world. And people are obsessed with their figures, obsessed with their health. So I think here we’re able, in this show, to show how ridiculous that is and to what ridiculous extremes we can go.”