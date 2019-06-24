Jana Duggar urged to move away as ‘Cinderella Duggar’ nickname is brought back

Jana Duggar is once again a hot topic among Duggar fans. She has been called “Cinderella” for years, and now that her 30th birthday is coming up, her relationship status, or lack thereof, has come into question once again.

Recently, Jana Duggar joined Instagram to show off a little bit of her life. She is notorious for her gardening skills and has been praised numerous times for the green thumb she has developed over the years. From her hobby to photos of her with her younger siblings, Duggar appears to be enjoying her life.

The last several years of the Duggars’ lives have been filled with weddings and babies, with this year bringing even more grandchildren. Jana Duggar has helped plan several of her sisters’ weddings and even helped with her twin brother’s as well. John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were the latest couple to be married in the family.

As far as relationships go, Jana Duggar has remained publicly single. She previously confirmed that she had been asked to court but nothing was ever what she believed as meant to be. Instead, she has been focusing on interior decorating and gardening while supporting her younger siblings and helping to raise them.

Some of the followers on Jana Duggar’s Instagram page have urged her to do more for herself. Moving away appears to be what they want her to do, but that doesn’t appear to be something she wants in her life.

Duggar has not talked about being unhappy in her situation and she appears to be an active part in her siblings’ lives. She is also the only adult daughter left at home and without her, who would do the chores?

Even if Jana Duggar never chooses to marry, she will be one of the most talked about members of the family. Many viewers feel sorry for her and others are convinced she isn’t like the rest of her siblings and may prefer a same-sex relationship to a traditional one. Duggar has denied being involved with her friend Laura, though skeptics still remain.