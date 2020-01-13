Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!
Jana Duggar receives sweet birthday message from best friend Laura DeMasie
13th January 2020 10:15 AM ET
Laura DeMasie is Jana Duggar’s best friend. She shared a birthday tribute to the Counting On star on social media, praising her for all of her talents and beauty.
The two have been friends for years. Laura DeMasie often appeared on the reality show with Jana Duggar. Whether it was planning a wedding, throwing a shower, or executing the decor for the big nuptials, these two have been side by side through it all.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @janamduggar! For all the years we have been friends, you have always been perfect at sharing your talents and caring for others. You bring out such beauty in all your surroundings and make any situation a better one!! . We all love and appreciate you so much! Happy birthday, and many blessings for the decade ahead! I’m cheering for you.
Join these Duggar discussions on our forum!
Rumors of a relationship between them surface yearly. Jana Duggar is 30 and has never been married or announced a courtship. Given the amount of time the two spend together and the fact that neither has a relationship, conclusions have been drawn over and over again.
The photo Laura DeMasie shared of her alongside Jana Duggar for her birthday also included Jessa Duggar and Ivy Jane Seewald. They were all wearing black, aside from the baby. Was this a themed event? Did the Duggar family host a 30th birthday party for the older set of twins?
Jana Duggar took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her twin, John-David Duggar. The two grew up as a pair and still, they are incredibly close. Jana knew when Abbie Grace Burnett was pregnant and helped to set up her big reveal. Aside from Laura DeMaise, John-David is her closest friend.
View this post on Instagram
Ever since John and I were little we've been asked if we have that “twin thing”. You know, the thing where you feel what the other one is feeling or know what the other one is thinking. 💭 Well, John, I've always answered that with a no—but now I can honestly say that the day little Gracie was born I felt every bit of happiness that you did, so I guess it must be real! 🥰 . It’s so sweet watching you & Abbie as parents! You’re naturals! And the same qualities that have made you a wonderful brother will also make you an amazing dad. . You are wise, tenderhearted, godly, and patient. You stand for what you believe in, you’ve always been one to think outside the box, and are always determined to finish what you’ve started. . Being an aunt to your little girl is priceless. Being your twin is an honor. Happy birthday, John!!
A brand new decade of friendship begins for Laura DeMasie and Jana Duggar as she begins life in her 30s. The two have been through a lot over the years and celebrating with one another is special.
These two have a close bond as their friendship has remained intact for years. While the rumors of their dating will likely continue to explode, again and again, it doesn’t appear to affect how much time Jana and Laura spend together.