Jana Duggar receives sweet birthday message from best friend Laura DeMasie

Laura DeMasie is Jana Duggar’s best friend. She shared a birthday tribute to the Counting On star on social media, praising her for all of her talents and beauty.

The two have been friends for years. Laura DeMasie often appeared on the reality show with Jana Duggar. Whether it was planning a wedding, throwing a shower, or executing the decor for the big nuptials, these two have been side by side through it all.

Rumors of a relationship between them surface yearly. Jana Duggar is 30 and has never been married or announced a courtship. Given the amount of time the two spend together and the fact that neither has a relationship, conclusions have been drawn over and over again.

The photo Laura DeMasie shared of her alongside Jana Duggar for her birthday also included Jessa Duggar and Ivy Jane Seewald. They were all wearing black, aside from the baby. Was this a themed event? Did the Duggar family host a 30th birthday party for the older set of twins?

Jana Duggar took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her twin, John-David Duggar. The two grew up as a pair and still, they are incredibly close. Jana knew when Abbie Grace Burnett was pregnant and helped to set up her big reveal. Aside from Laura DeMaise, John-David is her closest friend.

A brand new decade of friendship begins for Laura DeMasie and Jana Duggar as she begins life in her 30s. The two have been through a lot over the years and celebrating with one another is special.

These two have a close bond as their friendship has remained intact for years. While the rumors of their dating will likely continue to explode, again and again, it doesn’t appear to affect how much time Jana and Laura spend together.