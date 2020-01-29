Jana Duggar gushes over nephew Gideon in sweet Instagram video

Jana Duggar doesn’t share too much on Instagram, but when she does, it gets a lot of attention. Her love for all of her nieces and nephews shines through the pictures shared and posted to social media.

Recently, Jana Duggar shared a video of herself playing the piano with Gideon Forsyth sitting on the bench with her.

While she was busy making beautiful sounds, he was sitting next to his aunt and attempting to play with her. As the video goes on, you can hear Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s little boy giggling.

How many nieces and nephews does Jana Duggar have?

There are a lot of little ones in the Duggar family right now. 2019 was a big year for the family and four new little girls were born. Jana Duggar has helped to take care of several of her nieces and nephews as the years have passed.

As far as nephews go, Jana Duggar has nine. There are Michael, Marcus, and Mason Duggar, Israel and Samuel Dillard, Spurgeon and Henry Seewald, Gideon Forsyth, and Garrett Duggar.

The nieces were far less than the nephews until last year and now, Jana has 8 nieces. Mackynzie, Meredith, and Maryella Duggar, Felicity Vuolo, Ivy Jane Seewald, Addison Duggar, Bella Duggar, and Grace Duggar.

With 17 nieces and nephews for Jana Duggar, she keeps herself busy. She often shares photos of them on her Instagram. From Gideon Forsyth giggling while helping her play the piano to the picture of her snuggling her twin brother’s first child, Jana Duggar oozes love when it comes to her duties as an aunt.

When will Jana Duggar have children?

Fans of the Duggar family have constantly been questioning when Jana Duggar will get married and start her own family. She has battled courting rumors for years. Tim Tebow and Lawson Bates were the two men Jana has often been paired with, but with Tebow married now, it is obvious they were never actually involved.

Some critics have insinuated that Jana Duggar is the Cinderella of the family and continues to help her mom and dad raise their children and now, the next generation of Duggar family members. She has proven over and over again that she enjoys being an aunt, which doesn’t seem to bother her.

The question about when she will get married and have children remains up in the air. Jana Duggar has said numerous times she is waiting for God to reveal her husband and has prayed about it a lot. There have been courting offers, but none have panned out for the eldest Duggar daughter.

While Jana Duggar waits for her season, she is busy loving on all of her nieces and nephews.