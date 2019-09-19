Jana Duggar as The Bachelorette: Fans go wild after suggesting Duggar daughter for reality dating show

Jana Duggar and her lack of courtship news have been a hot button topic among followers. Some want her to get married and have children, while others believe she is content with where she is in life. Her twin, John-David Duggar, is coming up on his one-year marriage celebration and is already expecting his first child.

There have been waves of rumors regarding courtships with various men. Jana Duggar has been linked to Lawson Bates several times, and most recently again because the two spent time in the Bahamas together helping with Hurricane Dorian relief. Tim Tebow’s name was also attached to the Duggar daughter at one point.

Now, followers have dreamed up this idea for Jana Duggar to be on The Bachelorette and everyone is freaking out. This isn’t something that would likely happen given what takes place on the ABC show. The Duggars are incredibly conservative and the thought of unsupervised dates and possible fantasy suite hookups would likely cause Jim Bob Duggar stress.

Still, the idea of Jana Duggar on a dating show isn’t a terrible idea. There has to be one more suited for her out there, right? For now, she is focused on living her best life and hoping that God will send her the person she has been praying for. Several offers for courtships have come, but no one has called to her.

In just a few months, Jana Duggar and John-David Duggar will celebrate their 30th birthday. She is the only unmarried adult daughter in the family. There was some hope that Jana would escape to California with her sister Jinger Duggar when she visited last month, but that was not the case.

Despite the desire for Jana Duggar to be the next Bachelorette because of her single status, it will likely never happen. It is too worldly and sinful for the Duggars, especially the touching and possibilities of multiple partners in the fantasy suite date round.