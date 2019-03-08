Jan-Michael Vincent net worth: How much did the Airwolf actor leave behind?

Jan-Michael Vincent has died. The beloved Airwolf star was 74 at the time of his death. TMZ reported this morning that he actually passed away almost a month ago, on February 10, while staying as a patient at a North Carolina hospital.

The cause of death has been ruled a cardiac arrest. The site also reports that no autopsy was performed and he was cremated.

Jan-Michael Vincent is best known for his CBS hit-show, Airwolf. Despite only running on CBS for three seasons, Vincent became a huge star and earned upwards of $200,000 per episode, making him one of the highest-paid actors at the time.

Celebrity Net Worth lists Jan-Michael Vincent’s net worth at only around $200,000. While he was the highest-paid actor on the show and continued to shoot films after Airwolf, TMZ also reports that he had a drug problem. This reportedly caused the network to prematurely cancel Airwolf and limited his career.

After Airwolf, he continued to act in movies and TV series throughout the ’80s and ’90s. His last acting role came in 2003 in White Boy, where he played Ron Masters. His IMDB page credits him with over 84 projects where he was listed as an actor.

He leaves behind a wife, Patricia Ann Christ, and a daughter, Amber Vincent.

On Twitter, fans are reacting to the sudden news of his death, which happened over a month ago but is just being reported now.

Jan-Michael Vincent had almost died previously, as he contracted an infection in 2012, which caused his right leg to be amputated.

