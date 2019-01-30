James Ingram cause of death: Star had been battling brain cancer, according to reports

Fans are mourning the loss of James Ingram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

News that R&B crooner James Ingram had passed away started making rounds on Tuesday. The singer was just 66 years old at the time of his death. It was his creative partner and close friend Debbie Allen who confirmed Ingram’s passing, leaving some wondering about Ingram’s cause of death.

Early reports indicated that James Ingram died after a battle with brain cancer, although that hasn’t been officially confirmed at this time.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Debbie Allen wrote on Twitter. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

James Ingram started his music career in the band Revelation Funk and gained notoriety as the keyboard player for Ray Charles.

During his successful R&B career, James Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys, one in 1981 for Best Male R&B Performance for the song One Hundred Ways and again in 1984 for Best R&B Performance for a Duo or Group for the song Yah Mo B There.

Some of Ingram’s most memorable songs include Just Once, Somewhere Out There (the song from An American Tail), and The Day I Fell In Love.

After learning of James Ingram’s death, tributes quickly poured in, mourning the loss of such a great talent.

RIP #JamesIngram

This man gave us timeless music.. great songs with soul. Listening to his music still gives chills- "I don't have the heart" was released in 1989, "Just once" & "One hundred ways" in 1981 and those songs are still so relevant and true.

Rest in power Legend 🙏☹💔 pic.twitter.com/kcQ2DdDzGf — ayo (@aur1de) January 30, 2019

Rest In Peace Legend James Ingram . pic.twitter.com/NdI5PwoNzN — JANE IS ME!! (@jaynemwai) January 30, 2019

James Ingram and Lea Salonga singing Somewhere Out There ❤

James, you will be missed.



video ctto pic.twitter.com/Z3aabAkPsm — Cate loves LEA (@catelynxxi) January 30, 2019

James Ingram was truly a great R&B talent and will be missed by many.