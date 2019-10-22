Jamal Rashid, Love and Hip Hop’s Mally Mall, pleads guilty to running a prostitution business

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mall has pleaded guilty to running an illegal prostitution business.

Mall, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, admitted one count of “use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity”. He is set to be sentenced on January 21.

Federal prosecutors in Nevada say the 44-year-old producer owned, operated and managed several prostitution businesses disguised as a string of escort services in Clark County, Nevada, between April 2002 and September 2014.

Prosecutors say that Mall admitted to running the business and that he also used his own credit card to cover some of the women’s airfares and other expenses. He was also said to be using websites like Backpage to advertise the women who worked for him.

In April, a civil lawsuit was filed by three prostitutes accusing Mall of running the sex/human trafficking operation. Meanwhile, there have also been sexual assault claims against Mall, including from a woman who he allegedly flew out from Texas after seeing her fitness videos on social media.

She alleged that while staying with Mall, he drugged and raped her and locked her in a room.

The next day, the woman reportedly she had sex with Mall again, then went to the hospital for a rash, which prompted the nurse on duty to call the police when she saw the woman had suffered vaginal trauma.

However, Mall said that both times the sex was consensual and they partied all weekend together. It was also claimed that the woman was in no hurry to leave.

Back in March, the LAPD got a search warrant for Mall’s home in connection with an investigation into human trafficking and the trafficking of exotic animals.

During the raid, police found a host of exotic animals which they believe, “he was illegally importing exotic species into California for people working in the entertainment industry”.

The search also reportedly turned up firearms. However, no charges were filed and he was released.