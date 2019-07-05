Jake Paul adds fire to romance speculation with spicy comment on Tana Mongeau’s Instagram

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau both have somewhat of a history of pranking their viewers. Jake Paul certainly has a much longer history of it than Tana, with his last two relationships beginning “for the views.”

Not long ago, Jake and Tana went public with their very new romance — just days after Tana announced she had split from her ex. The pair have alleged that they’re engaged and that Jake popped the question on her 21st birthday.

Fans don’t necessarily know how to react to the news when fans learned Tana’s ring set only cost in the ballpark of $500. Jake’s vlog also showed there wasn’t a lot of planning when it came to the engagement and that he kind of dived into the commitment.

They both begged fans to take them seriously, and Jake added fuel to the fire with a recent comment on Tana’s Fourth of July bikini shot.

Tana’s known for her racy images, and underneath the most recent one, Jake commented, “Have my kids.”

The pair were allegedly supposed to walk down the aisle last week, but whoever stated that had obviously gotten bad information as they seem to be still unwed.

Currently, Tana Mongeau is filming her reality series for MTV.