Jade: Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend and where can you find her on Instagram?

While Tekashi 6ix9ine waits for trial, his girlfriend is gaining a lot of attention on the internet right now.

Over the past few days, Sarah Wattley, better known as Jade, has been involved in cheating scandals and dropping hints about the next steps in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial. All of these events have been posted on her Instagram account.

Jade accuses Offset of cheating on Cardi B

Twitter can’t stop talking about the most recent cheating scandal between Cardi B and Offset, and this time, Jade is involved.

Jade posted on her Instagram account, @__ohsoyoujade, showing her opening her direct messages on Instagram, where she had one from Offset.

The post has been removed from Jade’s own Instagram now, but it’s circulating all over social media after Offset had suspicious tweets posted to his Twitter account, several hours after his message to Jade was sent on Instagram.

Cardi B stated her husband was hacked and was not flirting with Jade.

However, fans are aware that Offset has been unfaithful before, and some even believe that he sent the message to Jade and posted fake tweets on his Twitter account to make it look as if he had been hacked.

OFFSET GOT EXPOSED FOR DM’ING TAKESHI’S EX WHO EVEN HAS BEEF WITH CARDI B & SO HE STARTED TWEETING LIKE HE GOT HACKED &&& I AM HONESTLY SCREAMING AT THE SHAMELESSNESS LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL pic.twitter.com/cCkqrccpmm — . (@jesuisjoyy) December 3, 2019

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so it is possible that Offset truly was hacked, but right now, there are fans who don’t believe it. However, this isn’t the only reason Jade’s Instagram has been popular lately.

Jade’s mysterious message about Tekashi 6ix9ine

Another image that took the internet by surprise was a picture that Jade posted of Tekashi 6ix9ine holding her hand in a car, with the caption “31 days.”

This surprised many fans, as it was believed that he would be released in 31 days, significantly shortening the amount of time he would be spending behind bars. However, that’s not the case.

The caption “31 days” didn’t mean that Tekashi 6ix9ine was being released, but that his sentencing date was coming up. Initially, the rapper wasn’t supposed to receive his sentence until late January of 2020, but now he will be receiving it on December 18.

This is great news for Jade, who stated she has been having a hard time with him being away.

Despite the drama with Cardi B and Offset, and despite the public’s opinion of Tekashi 6ix9ine, their relationship seems stronger than ever, even with him being away.

When Jade isn’t posting about Tekashi 6ix9ine, she is posting about her work, promoting items and brands, or her daughter, Jae’la. Hopefully between work and parenthood, Jade is keeping busy while counting down the days to see Tekashi 6ix9ine again.