Jack Avery has a kid: What age are he and Gabriela Gonzalez?

Why Don’t We singer Jack Avery took to Instagram over Mother’s Day weekend to announce to excited fans that he and his girlfriend Gabriela Gonzalez have a daughter named Lavender May.

According to Avery, he and Gabriela welcomed their baby daughter Lavender May on April 22.

On May 12, he posted the first photo of their adorable baby daughter to Instagram. The photo shows him holding their baby girl with Gabriela by his side. In another photo, the couple is surrounded by members of their extended family.

The exciting news of Avery and Gonzalez’s new baby left their fans gushing with excitement for the young couple, and they received hundreds of well wishes from their social media followers over the weekend.

Avery was unable to conceal his excitement about becoming a father.

“This has been the most humbling experience of my entire life. It has forever changed my life in the best way possible,” he gushed on Instagram. “Today is a very special day though. Gabriela, (my angel) is the most selfless person I have ever met in my life. She is the one that keeps me going and makes me work harder for my dreams every single day. I am so blessed to be able to call her the mother of our child and the woman I get to come home to every night.”

Who is Jack Avery and how old is he?

Jack Avery was born on July 1, 1999, meaning that he is 19 years old.

Avery is from Burbank in California, but he grew up in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. He mother is Kristina Stanford and his father is John Avery. He is the second of four siblings. His sisters are Sydnie, Isla, and Ava.

Despite his young age, Avery has achieved a lot of success and fame which explains why he is not fazed about becoming a father at 19. He achieved fame as a singer and songwriter with the boy band Why Don’t We.

The pop boy band Why Don’t We was formed in September 2016 and has four members: Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, and Jonah Marais.

They all had solo careers before joining the group and since the group formed they have toured with top groups and artists, including The Chainsmokers and Shawn Mendes.

Why Don’t We has released five EPs, including Only the Beginning (October 2016), Something Different (April 2017), Why Don’t We Just (June 2017), and Why Don’t We Christmas (November 2017).

They have also released five singles, including Taking You (October 2016) and These Girls (August 2017). On August 31, 2018, they released their first album, titled 8 Letters.

Avery’s YouTube channel has more than 230,000 subscribers.

Who is Gabriela Gonzalez and how old is she?

Gabriela Gonzalez was born in September 2001. She is 17 years old.

Gabriela is a Musical.ly star who shares entertaining videos, including comedy clips and lip-sync videos on her Musical.ly account.

Gabriela is also an Instagram influencer with more than 360,000 followers. She regularly shares photos of her daily life and travels. She also shares photos of her boyfriend Jack with her social media followers.

Gabriela attended Lake Mary High School and is known to be a skilled surfer. She once posted on her Instagram a photo of herself with the professional surfer Kelly Slater. Her siblings including Alex, Rachel and Sam.