Is Waka Flocka cheating on Tammy Rivera again? Stripper La Baam claims they hooked up

After finally winning his family back, it looks like Waka Flocka may have messed up again. A stripper by the name of La Baam claims that Waka cheated with her rather recently. Will this be the end of Waka and Tammy Rivera for good?

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, viewers watched Tammy struggle with the pain of Waka’s past infidelity. Meanwhile, he did everything he could to win Tammy back. It’s been a while since all that went down though and now, they may be back to square one.

In an interview with Tasha of unWineWithTashaK on YouTube, a stripper named La Baam claims that she had an affair with Waka Flocka. La Baam says that she was sitting at a bar and noticed Waka, then proceeded to ask him for a photo. Things got seedy when he reportedly had La Baam slide into his DMs with a copy of the picture.

After that, the stripper says Waka Flocka sent for her and had a security guard escort her up to his suite on the 25th floor. When she got there, La Baam claims that Waka was wearing his pajamas but not for long. She says she was led to a spare room where she slept with Waka.

As if this whole situation isn’t shocking enough, La Baam claims that the cheating went down just days after Tammy Rivera’s birthday, meaning that the alleged cheating would have happened in August.

The entire interview can be seen below. Be sure to check it out and see if you believe that Waka Flocka cheated on Tammy Rivera with La Baam.

There were some questions during the interview with Tasha about why La Baam was searching the trash. She claimed she was trying to obtain the condom wrapper as proof of the tryst. As it stands, it looks like it’s her word against his and so far, both Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are staying quiet.