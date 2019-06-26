Is The Simple Life coming back starring Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton?

The Simple Life, the iconic early 2000s show featuring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie wreaking havoc in small town America, sadly isn’t getting a reboot.

A fan recently created an account of The Simple Life, following just three accounts: Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Netflix.

Of course, this got fans buzzing, hoping that there was some truth to the rumor that Paris Hilton was back to her old antics.

With so many reboots making their way into mainstream media, it didn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for Paris to be working on bringing the iconic show back.

And with Lohan’s new series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club hitting the bricks, fans had their fingers crossed.

Unfortunately, there was no truth to the rumor. Paris Hilton set fans straight with a tweet, stating, “FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this # TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. # GirlBoss”

This prompted a series of nostalgic tweets, with fans sending her their favorite gifs of the series. Paris retweeted several of them, showing that she still has fond memories of the show.