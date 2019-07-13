Is the arrest between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon leading to Splitsville? Here’s what an alleged insider thinks

Fans of Teen Mom OG know that last weekend, Amber Portwood was arrested for wielding a machete at her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. He has since filed for emergency custody over their son, James.

The insider recently revealed to US Weekly what caused the fight between the pair, revealing that Amber has insecurities stemming from her past relationships.

But, will this lead to the pair parting ways? Most people would assume so, but according to the insider, the pair aren’t planning on calling it quits.

“Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship,” the anonymous source revealed.

Amber, unfortunately, has a history of domestic violence and previously spent time in jail over victimizing ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Amber and Gary were caught on camera with Amber choking him and throwing a television set down the stairs at him.

The pair share daughter, Leah, together. Ultimately, they decided that they were not suited for one another and Gary has gone on to marry another woman who is featured on the show.

Whether or not Amber will be fired from Teen Mom OG following the incident is also unknown. MTV has not released a statement thus far.

But at least we know Andrew and Amber are safe as a couple, for now.

Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.