Is the arrest between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon leading to Splitsville? Here’s what an alleged insider thinks

Fans of Teen Mom OG know that last weekend, Amber Portwood was arrested for wielding a machete at her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. He has since filed for emergency custody over their son, James.
The insider recently revealed to US Weekly what caused the fight between the pair, revealing that Amber has insecurities stemming from her past relationships.
- Jenelle Evans made up the Nugget story for publicity, but where is the dog now?
- Amber Portwood’s assault on Andrew is much more serious than initially thought
- Amber Portwood has been arrested!
- Do you think Jenelle and David should have got their kids back?
- David Eason calls 911 on Barbara over Ensley! Should he be doing that?
But, will this lead to the pair parting ways? Most people would assume so, but according to the insider, the pair aren’t planning on calling it quits.
“Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship,” the anonymous source revealed.
Amber, unfortunately, has a history of domestic violence and previously spent time in jail over victimizing ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Amber and Gary were caught on camera with Amber choking him and throwing a television set down the stairs at him.
View this post on Instagram
James aka Bubs, aka Chunk Willis and Formally Known as Bubba 😁 officially turns 11 months old today!!! So excited I just put his blanky back over him and just couldn't believe how fast time has went by! 😫 Goodnight everyone hopefully I'll actually be able to go back to sleep. Sending love beautiful souls🥰💋 @andrew.glennon love you for giving me a beautiful chance at happiness again in life and I will make sure that everyone feels that love!!! Love always!💕 #beautifulsouls ❤
The pair share daughter, Leah, together. Ultimately, they decided that they were not suited for one another and Gary has gone on to marry another woman who is featured on the show.
Whether or not Amber will be fired from Teen Mom OG following the incident is also unknown. MTV has not released a statement thus far.
But at least we know Andrew and Amber are safe as a couple, for now.
Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.