Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? Rapper drops a bomb on Queen Radio but was she serious or trolling?

Nicki Minaj has been involved in a controversial romance with Kenneth Petty. After dropping several hints recently, fans want to know if Nicki is pregnant with Kenneth’s baby.

It seems that the Nicki Minaj pregnancy rumors started (this round of them, at least) when the Pinkprint rapper posted a picture of herself drinking pickle juice to her Instagram story right at the beginning of 2019.

While that isn’t really proof of pregnancy, pickle juice is often associated with pregnancy and her fans thought she might be sending a message.

Though rumors of her new romance have been making rounds for months, Nicki Minaj made her relationship with Kenneth Petty Instagram official back in December 2018, when she finally posted a picture of them together.

Minaj also took up for her man, defending him after many negative stories started to spread, one of which was about his sex offender status.

Just days after the pickle juice tease, Nicki Minaj had many wondering if she is pregnant again when she tweeted that she and her boyfriend have sex multiple times per day.

Then, her followers got even more riled up after someone tweeted Nicki, offering up baby name suggestions — to which she replied that she’s already picked out names.

We already chose them babe. Lol but thx. ♥️ https://t.co/T8hzrwdWz9 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 6, 2019

However, when fans started worrying about Nicki Minaj’s tour and whether a possible pregnancy would affect that, Nicki tweeted again, making it clear that nothing would stop the tour.

Then again, nothing stopped Cardi B’s tour while she was pregnant so that doesn’t necessarily rule out a Nicki Minaj pregnancy.

As the latest pregnancy rumors started to die out over the last few weeks, Nicki revived them again during her most recent Queen Radio broadcast. Now, her fans really want to know if Nicki Minaj is indeed pregnant.

While talking about what she was wanting to accomplish in 2019, Nicki started listing off the things she wanted to do before blurting out “I’m pregnant.”

You can listen to exactly what Nicki said below.

She quickly made it clear that she wasn’t being serious on Queen Radio but it didn’t stop everyone from freaking out. Nicki did clear things up, talking about how every man who ever asked her to have his baby just didn’t feel right but now, she’s feeling a bit different.

So for now, it looks like Nicki Minaj is not pregnant and instead, was doing what she does best — trolling her fans.