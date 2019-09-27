Is Lamondre from Love After Lockup on Instagram?

Lamondre from Love After Lockup has gotten a lot of attention. His relationship with Andrea is profiled on the current season of Love After Lockup, and viewers have yet to see the couple on the outside. She has filmed with her family, and Lamondre has done some speaking from inside the prison walls, but they have not gotten to be with each other in the real world.
When Andrea told her sisters about her relationship with Lamondre, things didn’t go over well. He is well-known in the Daytona Beach area. The world of drugs caught hold of him, and from there, it was what it was. Some of the headlines surrounding Lamondre have called him a drug kingpin, and when he discussed how much cocaine he was moving, it wasn’t shocking after seeing that name associated with him.
During a previous episode of Love After Lockup, it was revealed that Lamondre was not being released from prison. Tonight, Andrea met with a detective that was familiar with his case but was no longer on the police force. She learned that he could be serving another five years on top of the four he has already served. The detective’s advice was to move on and he revealed that he believes Lamondre is a menace to Daytona Beach.
I heard I had haters about the lil show I'm doing it for the views and etc. to the haters y'all need to take that up with God he bless me with a vision to conquer and that's what I'm doing I been ran them racks up in those streets in fact I'm still living off those currency now( 7 YEARS LATER ), and thanks to y'all haters I'm bout to run them racks up in the industry! Thanks to the supporters who kept it real! always remember all of us got the same 24 hours in a day I know what I'm doing with mine find out what to do with yours. Thank you God bless! yours truly lamondre! follow the movement on twitter: LamondreF and FB: Mondre Fluker/ Lamondre Jamal
So is Lamondre still locked up?
At this point, it is unclear where he stands. Lamondre has been on social media and has been sharing things since the Love After Lockup season began. His Instagram has been silent for a week now, and he also appears on Twitter here and there.
Love After Lockup viewers are wondering where this storyline is headed. If Lamondre did remain in custody, why didn’t the show pull the couple as they did with Angela and Tony? As the season progresses, more information will be given, and until then, it looks like the mystery will continue.
Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.
