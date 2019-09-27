Is Lamondre from Love After Lockup on Instagram?

Lamondre from Love After Lockup has gotten a lot of attention. His relationship with Andrea is profiled on the current season of Love After Lockup, and viewers have yet to see the couple on the outside. She has filmed with her family, and Lamondre has done some speaking from inside the prison walls, but they have not gotten to be with each other in the real world.

When Andrea told her sisters about her relationship with Lamondre, things didn’t go over well. He is well-known in the Daytona Beach area. The world of drugs caught hold of him, and from there, it was what it was. Some of the headlines surrounding Lamondre have called him a drug kingpin, and when he discussed how much cocaine he was moving, it wasn’t shocking after seeing that name associated with him.

During a previous episode of Love After Lockup, it was revealed that Lamondre was not being released from prison. Tonight, Andrea met with a detective that was familiar with his case but was no longer on the police force. She learned that he could be serving another five years on top of the four he has already served. The detective’s advice was to move on and he revealed that he believes Lamondre is a menace to Daytona Beach.

So is Lamondre still locked up?

At this point, it is unclear where he stands. Lamondre has been on social media and has been sharing things since the Love After Lockup season began. His Instagram has been silent for a week now, and he also appears on Twitter here and there.

Love After Lockup viewers are wondering where this storyline is headed. If Lamondre did remain in custody, why didn’t the show pull the couple as they did with Angela and Tony? As the season progresses, more information will be given, and until then, it looks like the mystery will continue.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.