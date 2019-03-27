Is Kendra Caldwell expecting again? Here’s why fans think so!

27th March 2019 8:58 PM ET

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell became first-time parents last June when they welcomed their son. It has been almost a year since they welcomed Garrett, and viewers are wondering if another pregnancy announcement is in the works.

Another Duggar baby on the way wouldn’t be a huge shock given all of the married couples now. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell recently joined Instagram, which was surprising given the fact that they had already been married several months and had a child together.

Is Kendra Caldwell pregnant again?

Eagle-eyed viewers have uncovered a Pinterest account that looks like it is owned by Kendra Caldwell. She is listed as Kendra Duggar, which is her legal married name. One board is titled “Baby announcement” and the other is titled “paint colors.”

If Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are expecting another baby, it is likely that she is newly pregnant. The tradition is that the announcement comes close to when the first trimester ends or roughly around 12 weeks.

When will the announcement come?

Generally, baby announcements for the Duggar clan come around the beginning of a new season of Counting On. Shortly before the most recent season began, Jessa Duggar revealed that she was expecting her third child.

The Duggar family recently confirmed they were still filming, and if that is the case and a new season will be announced soon, Kendra could be planning her big reveal.

At this point, Kendra Caldwell expecting is just speculation. It looks like the evidence is legit, though anyone can make a board with a name on Pinterest. If she is going to make an announcement about another baby, viewers can expect it to have some thought put into it.

Counting On is expected to return to TLC sometime this summer.