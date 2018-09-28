Is Kelli Giddish pregnant? Law & Order: SVU star is expecting in real life as well as on screen

Kelli Giddish shocked everyone last week when she debuted a noticeable baby bump during the red carpet event for the Law & Order: SVU season premiere.

This isn’t her first pregnancy though. Back in 2015, Kelli Giddish welcomed her first child with husband, Lawrence Faulborn. Ludo was born in October 2015 and is coming up on his third birthday.

The writers wrote in Kelli Giddish’s pregnancy back in Season 17 of Law & Order: SVU. It was a controversial storyline as it was revealed that she was actually pregnant with her former commanding officer’s baby.

Now, it has been confirmed that Law & Order: SVU will also write in this pregnancy for Season 20. It is unclear how the writers intend to go about this storyline with Amanda Rollins. This is a huge season for the show and writing in her pregnancy is crucial.

At this point, Kelli Giddish has not given out any specific details regarding her pregnancy. Her baby bump is already noticeable, which has fans speculating she is at least halfway through her pregnancy. When she was on the red carpet, she said she was ready to not be pregnant anymore.

With Season 20 just beginning last night, there is a lot to look forward to with Kelli Giddish and her character Amanda Rollins. After being on the show for seven seasons, celebrating this landmark season is a big deal and the camaraderie between the cast members speaks for itself.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday nights at 10/9c on NBC.