Is Katy Mixon pregnant? American Housewife star gave birth in May, but is she planning baby No.3?

American Housewife star Katy Mixon portrays a typical American housewife on screen, with a big dose of humor.

But what many fans don’t know is that Mixon, who has starred as Katie Otto on the show since it started, was pregnant during much of the filming for the first two seasons the series.

In May 2017, she and her fiancé Breaux Greer welcomed their son, Kingston Saint Greer, into the world, and this May she gave birth to her daughter, Elektra Saint Greer.

Since her children were born so closely together, it meant that Katy got pregnant just three months after giving birth.

But now that her daughter is three months old, is it time for another baby? This would be around the time that she would be pregnant if she wanted to follow in her previous pregnancy timeline.

Season 3 of American Housewife premieres on Wednesday, September 26, but there are no indications that Katy Mixon is pregnant at the moment. Could fans be in for another big surprise?

In an interview with GoldDerby earlier this year, Katy revealed she had been filming while breastfeeding her son in between scenes and it got to be a little hectic.

