Is Kailyn Lowry having twins? Read why media outlets are reporting the story

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry gets lots of flack for having three kids by three different men, and stating that she would consider expanding her family even further. While Kail’s not pregnant right now (that we know of), why are media outlets reporting that Kail’s dropped a bombshell and is expecting twins?

Kail’s known to have a sassy take no prisoners attitude, and she kept it up when a “fan” asked her, “Isn’t it about time you knocked another kid out?”

In response, Kailyn wrote, “Yeah, I’m having twins.”

Fans predicted that the sarcastic response would garner media attention, and they ended up being correct.

“Click bait ads staring in 10 ‘kails expecting twins’ [sic]” one fan wrote.

“How much you wanna bet this is gonna be a headline tomorrow like its facts?” another fan chimed in.

Turns out they should’ve probably put some serious money on it since a variety of media outlets began reporting it. And not only that, Kailyn actually reposted it herself, likely to let her fans know she’s in on the joke.

Currently, Kailyn Lowry is living the single life, though fans think she may be hooking up with ex Chris Lopez again in recent weeks.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.