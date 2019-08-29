Is Jill Duggar the most cringeworthy Duggar sister? Here’s why fans think she is

Jill Duggar is one of the more interesting Duggar siblings. She shares recipes all the time, has promoted sex games to spice up marriages, and sometimes even shares some of the harder (and funnier) parenting moments.

While she is no longer starring alongside her siblings on Counting On, she is still very much in the spotlight.

When it comes to cooking, fans online always slam Jill Duggar for what she cooks or the ingredients she uses.

It makes no difference whether it is a soup or dessert, followers come out of the woodwork to comment on the latest concoction.

Admittedly, some of it is a bit odd for mainstream fans. The most talked-about dish is the bbq tuna, something that was passed down from Jill’s folks.

She also finds herself making headlines because of who her husband is and what he does. Derick Dillard is the reason Jill Duggar is no longer a part of Counting On.

TLC had to cut ties with him, and in that, she was a casualty. Since then, Dillard has continued to spout off on social media, causing more chaos than good for their little family.

There has also been the sex game promotion that has gotten a lot of attention. Earlier this year, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared some photos from their anniversary celebration.

A Kama Sutra book included in the photo caused fans to blast the couple for it. Eventually, their initial post was edited, something that Jill hoped would end the chaos.

Recently, Duggar took to her Instagram stories to promote bedroom games to enhance your sex life. She was again dragged, though this time there was no response from her or Dillard.

At this point, it looks like Jill Duggar may be the most cringe-worthy Duggar sister. The older girls all appear to be focusing on building a more normal life, while she is making headlines for strange things.

Without Counting On, Jill is left to her own devices, and that isn’t always a good thing.