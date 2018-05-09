Is Jill Duggar pregnant? Here’s why fans think she is

Is Jill Duggar pregnant? That seems to be the burning question for Duggar fans.

She already has two sons with husband Derick Dillard, and now the rumors are swirling again, although no solid confirmation has come from the couple.

During a video she was shooting of her eldest son, Israel, he made a comment about having another baby. Duggar played it off, but fans aren’t sure what to think!

Both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have spoken out about their plans for as many children as God will allow. She needs to be careful moving forward, though, as she has had c-sections with both of her boys. Jill welcomed her first son in 2015 and her second son in 2017.

It is entirely possible that Jill Duggar is pregnant again. It has been nearly an entire year since she gave birth to Samuel, and now would be the time to have another if they keep up with their patterns. Jill is no longer featured on Counting On, but she is still followed by many of the family’s fans.

Aside from Israel telling the world they were having another baby, there isn’t much credible evidence to suggest Jill Duggar is pregnant.

Rumors swirl every couple of months for the married Duggar girls, but if fans would bet on the next one to fall pregnant, it would definitely be Jill.